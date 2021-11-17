Britney Spears reveals she will 'set things square' in Oprah interview

Britney has promised to tell all in an interview with Oprah. Photo / Getty Images

Britney has promised to tell all in an interview with Oprah. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has thanked the #FreeBritney movement for "saving her life" in an emotional new video shared to Instagram.

And she revealed that she will tell her story in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, reports Page Six.

She captioned the clip: "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah."

Near the end of the clip, the pop star addressed her supporters, saying: "You guys rock. My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything and because of you guys and the awareness of kind-of knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave an awareness to all of them.

"I honestly think you guys saved my life ... 100 per cent."

At the beginning of the clip, she promised to "answer all of your guys' questions and the first main question that you guys have been asking me is, 'What am I going to do now that the conservatorship is over with?'

"Very good question. I'm just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman, and owning an ATM card and seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles," she revealed.

"It's the little things for us women but it makes a huge difference and I'm grateful for that."

The singer revealed she wants to "be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses".

"I'm a very strong woman so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people," she continued, "so hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."