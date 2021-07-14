Britney Spears references emotional court testimony in deleted Instagram post

A look at the concept of legal conservatorship and the famous case of Britney Spears.

Britney Spears has indirectly addressed the claims she made in court during her testimony at last month's conservatorship hearing, in a racy post that was swiftly deleted from Instagram.

The singer referenced a part of her testimony where she claimed she was banned from "self-care" for an entire year during Covid lockdown, contrasting her situation with that of staff at her house who still had their nails done through the pandemic.

Posing in a revealing black and yellow maids outfit, Spears wrote in a now-deleted caption, "Like I said … my maids may have been able to get their nails done during Covid after salons opened but f**k … at least my maid outfit was the hottest".

Britney hits out in racy maid outfit on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

The post remained online for less than an hour, and it's unclear why it was deleted. A recent report by the New Yorker confirmed that Spears does not post her own Instagram account, but rather submits her photos and captions to an external company, Crowd Surf, which then post on her behalf.

During last month's 24-minute statement against the conservatorship she's lived under for 13 years, Spears told the judge that she was told by her conservator Jodi Montgomery that no outlets were open for styling or beauty treatments, despite seeing her mother and maids with fresh hair and nails.

Britney referenced the court testimony in now deleted caption. Photo / Instagram

"It also took a year, during Covid, to get me any self-care methods," Spears told the judge. "She [Jodi] said there were no services available. She's lying, ma'am. My mum went to the spot twice in Louisiana during Covid. For a year, I didn't have my nails done — no hairstyling and no massages, no acupuncture. Nothing for a year."

She also claimed that she saw her maids with manicured nails despite being told she was not allowed to go to salons.

"I saw the maids in my home each week with their nails done different each time," Spears told the court. "She [Jodi] made me feel like my dad does. Very similar, her behaviour and my dad, but just a different dynamic."

Britney claims she was not allowed self-care treatments for a year. Photo / Instagram

Spears also made multiple allegations of mistreatment during the speech and called the situation "abusive".

She alleged she was kept in a drugged state, has no control over reproductive matters and has been barred from letting the public know the "harmful" truth of her situation.

"He loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand per cent," Spears said of her father Jamie Spears, who has been in control of her finances since 2008 under her controversial conservatorship arrangement.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and happy. I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatised. I can't sleep, I'm depressed, I cry every day."

Britney Spears supporters march outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse this year. Photo / AP

"But now I'm telling you the truth, I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane ... I cry every day."

Following Spears emotional court testimony, Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph and her court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham both resigned from their positions.

It's now being reported that 39-year-old Spears has secured high-profile lawyer Mathew Rosengart to take over her case in a bid to end her conservatorship.