Britney Spears’ lawyer is slamming a “false and defamatory” report accusing the pop star of a link to crystal meth use.

According to Page Six, Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart has sent the Daily Mail a letter — reviewed by Page Six — demanding an internal investigation over the exploitation of using Spears’ minor children, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, as sources in regard to “crystal meth”.

“The Daily Mail, through Daphne Barak, posted a story yesterday containing numerous false and defamatory fabrications concerning my client Britney Spears that are attributed to Kevin Federline and his children, in particular regarding ‘crystal meth,’” the letter says.

Rosengart noted that the children’s father and former husband of Spears, Federline, has since “acknowledged the falsity of Ms Barak’s story” when he spoke to entertainment tabloid TMZ.

“It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun,” Federline, 45, told TMZ.

Meanwhile Spears, 41, herself took to Instagram to address the article.

She wrote: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that …”

And she also addressed her sons directly, telling them: “It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me … It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent ...”

The pop star’s comments follow alleged quotes from Federline and her estranged father, Jamie Spears, in a new interview saying they suspect Spears is on drugs and could die as a result.

“I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up,” Federline allegedly told the Daily Mail. “It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

And it is claimed Spears’ father compared his daughter to the late Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning following years of substance abuse.

“Britney may die like Amy,” said her father, 70.

“Compare her wellness then and how she is doing now,” said the man who has been accused of abuse during his time as his daughter’s conservator.

It’s also alleged Spears’ sons claimed they saw drugs delivered to their mother’s house and that the boys are still refusing to visit her.

“Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news,” said Federline, who collects a whopping $40,000 in monthly child support from his ex-wife.

“I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.”

Spears has allowed her sons to move to Hawaii with their father after he threatened to take the singer to court.

Spears is now married to Sam Asghari, celebrating her first wedding anniversary this week.