An eight-part drama series based on a book about Amy Winehouse's life is in the works. Photo / James McCauley / REX

Amy Winehouse was known as "the voice of a generation" battling her demons in the public eye.

Now the turbulent life and career of the singer, who died in 2011 at just 27, is set to be turned into an eight-part TV series, reports the Daily Mail UK.

The series will chart Winehouse's troubled relationships, her drug and alcohol addictions and the distinctive voice and songwriting talent which made her a huge success.

The series will also explore her relationships with her family, including her father Mitch.

The series is based on the bestselling book Saving Amy by Daphne Barak, with the rights having been bought by Halcyon Studio to bring it to life as a scripted TV series with writer and producer Mal Young.

The book was based on the several months Barak spent with the singer and her family in London, Switzerland and St Lucia. Winehouse spent several months on the island to write and record her third album, which was never released, in 2009.

By then, the artist's behaviour had gotten out of control, as substance abuse began to put her career at risk.

The new series will delve into the star's personal life and career. Photo / Richard Young / REX

Her brief marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil was reportedly plagued by violence, leading to their divorce in 2009. He reportedly said he introduced her to crack cocaine and heroin.

The book was based on 40 hours of footage, interviews and photos, showed how frail she had become following the success of her second album Back to Black, which became one of the best-selling albums in British history.

The singer died from an alcohol and drugs overdose in July 2011.

Halcyon Studio chief executive David Ellender said his team was "honoured" to be working on the series.

"Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible," he said.