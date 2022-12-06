Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account, causing concern amongst her loyal fan base.
The 41-year-old star is no longer visible on the social media platform, which comes weeks after she quit the site after refusing to join her husband Sam Asghari on a live video to interact with fans.
When searching her name, her profile now reads “User not found” and no posts are visible.
This is months after she posted a loving tribute to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, on the platform despite previously blasting her sibling for not supporting her while she was under a conservatorship.
On her 41st birthday, Spears wrote: “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone… if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”
Spears also posted a loving message to her estranged sons Jayden and Sean Preston - who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
She said: “To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! Godspeed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita.”
Spears revealed that her husband Asghari, 28, surprised her with a cake and sweetly sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her.
She shared a video and wrote: “My husband surprised me !!! I’m sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f****** smooth !!!! I love you !!!! It’s Mr. and Mrs. Asghari !!! (sic)”
In the clip, Asghari was seen putting candles on a white birthday cake, while a pink cake could be seen in the background.
Last month, Spears also left Instagram after refusing to appear in Asghari’s live video on the site.
In the background of a stream, she was heard saying: “I don’t wanna jump in, I have nothing to say. I don’t wanna talk to them right now.”
- Additional reporting by NZ Herald