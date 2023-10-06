Britney Spears said the knives she was performing with in a recent Instagram post were fake ones that were rented from a stage prop shop in Los Angeles. Photo / Instagram

Britney Spears reportedly whisked a group of friends away for a blowout holiday on Marlon Brando’s private island last weekend.

The pop star shared video footage showing her on a plane heading towards an exotic location - and now it’s been reported that the singer’s pals joined her on a trip to French Polynesia. They headed to the island bought by the Hollywood actor in the 1960s, which now boasts a luxury resort named in his honour.

A source told TMZ.com Spears needed some “serious rest and relaxation” after coming under fire over a video which showed her dancing around her home waving knives, so she headed to the Brando Resort with her pals.

Spears’ video showed a male friend sitting next to her on the journey and the insider dismissed speculation he is a potential new boyfriend following her split from husband Sam Asghari over the summer - insisting the unnamed man is just an “acquaintance”.

The singer previously sparked concern after posting a video on Instagram that showed her seemingly dancing around her California mansion waving a pair of knives.

Police later confirmed they carried out a welfare check at her home, but Spears spoke out to insist the knives were “props” and she was just taking inspiration from Shakira’s recent performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, during which the singer performed with a pair of daggers.

In a post on Instagram, Spears explained: “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA.

“These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favourite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!!

“Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”