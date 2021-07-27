Britney Spears files court papers revealing who she wants to be new conservator

The Hits hosts Jono and Ben speak to the woman behind the #FreeBritney movement. Video / The Hits

Britney Spears wants a certified public accountant to take over as the co-conservator of her estate in the place of her father.

The 39-year-old star is currently in court trying to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her co-conservator, and in new court documents it has been confirmed she is seeking to have Jason Rubin – who is a certified public accountant (CPA) – put in Jamie's place.

The documents, filed by Spears' legal team, read: "Ms Spears respectfully submits that the court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance.

"Moreover, Ms Spears respectfully submits that, given the court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

According to the paperwork, Spears' cash assets are listed as $2,730,454.15 and her non-cash assets are valued at $54,666,398.21. The documents also request that Jason Rubin be given authority to manage her estate and real estate, as well as make health care decisions.

The Toxic singer's father is currently in charge of her estate and real estate, after he stepped down as her full-time conservator following health problems.

Jodi Montgomery handles Spears' personal affairs including her health care choices, but under the proposed new plan, those decisions would be made by Rubin.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008, and has been in court trying to regain her freedoms since June. This month, she was granted the permission to hire her own lawyer after her previous court-appointed attorney quit, and she was also recently given the ability to drive alone for the first time in years.

Last month, the she said her conservatorship had left her "traumatised" and "depressed", as she called for her father to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I'm not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."