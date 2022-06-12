Despite not being invited, Spears' estranged mum still tried to share her support. Photo / Getty Images

Despite not receiving an invitation, Britney Spears' estranged mum has spoken out with her thoughts on her daughter's wedding to Sam Asghari.

Lynne Spears took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter, via the public comments section.

After Britney shared photos from the ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, her mother commented on the post saying: "You look so radiant and happy! Your wedding is the 'dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!

"I am soooo [sic] happy for you! I love you!"

Lynne also liked a post from Asghari's sister Fay Asghari, congratulating the pair on their "emotional" wedding.

Page Six reported Britney, 40, did not invite Lynne or her father James Spears to her June 9 wedding. The family are reported to still not be speaking following their subsequent falling out over the termination of a 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021.

A source close to Britney told E! News that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears wasn't invited either, although her brother, Bryan Spears was on the guest list. However, it's understood that Bryan did not show up to the nuptials.

Britney is yet to respond publicly to her mother's comment, but her social media followers were quick to fire back with one fan writing on Twitter: "One thing about Lynne Spears she will ALWAYS have the audacity."

One thing about Lynne spears she will ALWAYS have the audacity 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/jgUsocKABN — kari spears (@karispears07) June 12, 2022

Fans also highlighted how a week before the pair exchanged vows, Lynne liked an Instagram post from Britney's first ex-husband Jason Alexander.

In the post Alexander shared an interview with Lance Bass where the former-NSYNC member said there was "still a wall" around the singer after the end of her conservatorship.

Alexander was later arrested while attempting to live-stream his attempts to crash his ex-wife's wedding ceremony on Friday. Britney and Asghari have since obtained a restraining order against him.

Much like his new bride, Asghari has been openly critical of the Spears family in the past, most notably calling her father a "total d***" in February 2021 for "trying to control" Britney's life while acting as her conservator.

James Spears had his daughter placed under a conservatorship in February 2008 and was in charge of her personal and medical decisions for the next 13-years.

In June 2021, Britney claimed in court that her dad had forced her to go on tour and enter a mental health facility against her will, leading to a Los Angeles judge suspending him from his role and dissolving the conservatorship a few months later.

And while Britney didn't have her family there for her big day, Asghari, on the other hand, had several family members in attendance to watch him tie the knot including his three sisters.

Donatella Versace - who designed Britney's wedding dress - was among those in attendance as well as other celebrities such as Madonna and Paris Hilton.