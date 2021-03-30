Britney Spears' creepy Instagram post mortifies fans

Britney Spears has sparked concern with her latest post. Photo / Instagram

Britney Spears has raised eyebrows yet again with a bizarre Instagram post.

The 39-year-old pop singer uploaded a photo of a baby skull being held by a woman.

The caption didn't do a whole lot to explain things for her followers, reading: "Devil is in the details …. wouldn't want this baby to hit me one more time."

The last bit is a play on the lyrics to her 1998 hit Baby One More Time, but that also doesn't tell us a whole lot.

Fans were quick to question what the post meant.

The image came among a flurry of other questionable posts, including a video of Spears filming herself dancing in a black lace top with the caption, "I'm an extremely wicked looking vampire but really that's the whole point!!!!"

Spears, who is currently embroiled in a conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears as to who can control her huge fortune, has been sparking concern for months thanks to her strange social media behaviour.

Her traumatic life in the spotlight as profiled in the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears also shone a renewed light on the way she was treated at the peak of her fame, and how it led to her downfall.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Spears has taken note of the public support, which has not only come from fans but also celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and countless others.

"Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it's because she's received such tremendous support from her fans," the source said.

"The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever.

"While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she's received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood."

The source also said Spears has thought about engaging in some sort of interview, ideally with Oprah Winfrey.

"Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story," the insider explained.

"She's always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice."