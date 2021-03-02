Free Britney: the singer says she wants to 'heal' after a year of 'craziness'

The Toxic hitmaker wants to "devote" herself to her own wellbeing and mental health and is "working on allowing herself to not be so strong all the time".

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "On all accounts of the craziness the past year ... I feel like God's tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus!!! This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation … prayer ... any kind of hobby that brings joy … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well!!! This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!!

"This year I devote myself to lots of tea ... and healing !!!! I'm working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it's ok to cry !!!! I pray for deep healing this year for all of us and I hope we can all inspire each other !!!! Again … BE KIND - PASS IT ON AMERICA (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old singer revealed she is "taking time to learn and be a normal person".

Sharing a past performance of her singing Toxic in 2018, she wrote: "Can't believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I'll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ... I love simply enjoying the basics of everyday life !!!! ...

"Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.(sic)"