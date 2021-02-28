Free Britney: Paris Hilton calls Britney Spears' conservatorship 'not fair'

Paris Hilton has spoken out in support of Britney Spears. Photo / Getty Images

Paris Hilton has branded Britney Spears' conservatorship "not fair".

The 40-year-old socialite "can't imagine" being under the level of control that her friend has been since 2008 and though she hasn't watched recent documentary Framing Britney Spears - which explores the issues surrounding her fame, including the fact she still doesn't have charge of her personal and professional affairs - she feels "sad" for the singer, who she believes is being "treated like a child".

Speaking on her podcast This Is Paris, she said: "I haven't spoken to her in a few months. I haven't even watched the film yet, because I've been so busy. But I heard it's just a really sad movie.

"It makes me really feel for her, because she's such a sweet girl and has such a big heart and I just can't imagine being controlled like that.

"You know, when you're an adult and you've worked your whole life for building this empire and then just to be treated like a child, it's just not fair."

Paris admitted the documentary has made her look back at the coverage around her, Britney and their friends going out partying in the mid-2000s.

She said: "I've been reading all of these articles coming out where they were just saying, like, Britney, Paris and just like, a group of us were just were treated so unfairly and just like, this really misogynistic view and just being very cruel and mean and making fun of us.

"It made me think a lot this week, reading all these new things that are coming out after the Britney film."

Despite her concerns for Britney, Paris previously revealed she doesn't talk about the conservatorship with her.

She said: "I saw her this summer. We've had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much ...

"She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion ... fun things.

"I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I've never talked about it with her."