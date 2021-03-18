Britney Spears reportedly wants Oprah Winfrey to interview her

Britney Spears reportedly wants Oprah to interview her.

A documentary about Spears' career put the spotlight on her conservatorship battle - but the one key voice missing from the documentary was Britney herself. But Spears may soon decide to speak out.

A person reportedly close to the star spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed an interview with Winfrey could be on the cards.

"Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story," a source told the outlet.

According to the source, Spears has welcomed the support she has received since the documentary aired and would be willing to talk to Oprah if she decided to do an interview.

"She's always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out."

"Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it's because she's received such tremendous support from her fans," the source added.

The Toxic singer has received an "outpouring of love" since Framing Britney Spears aired, according to the insider, and feels like her conservatorship battle is more understood by the public.

Framing Britney Spears, streaming on Three Now in New Zealand, was produced by The New York Times and lifts the lid on Spears' personal life. It explores how she was treated by the media and her lack of autonomy.

The latest on the conservatorship battle was reported today. Spears' lawyer is set to request changes to the conservatorship arrangement. NBC reports Samuel D. Ingham III plans to file a petition to make Jodi Montgomery her permanent conservator alongside her father Jamie, who took a break for health reasons.

The request will be reviewed in a hearing on April 27 local time.