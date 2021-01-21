Bridgerton confirmed for second season: What we know so far

The show tens of millions of households binged over Christmas has been renewed for a second season.

The incredibly popular Netflix series has been watched by an estimated 63 million households across the globe and blends the prestige of Downton Abbey with the must-binge flavour of Gossip Girl.

Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews in the show, announced the news in her Society Paper. Whistledown teased details that will send fans who binged the series in one sitting into a frenzy.

"Dear Readers," the note began. "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

Whistledown teased what character will dominate the storyline for the second season: Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

"I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities," Whistledown declared.

According to Deadline, casting is also underway for new characters, including a romantic interest for the swoon-worthy eldest Bridgerton brother.

The show's creator Chris Van Dusen spoke to Deadline about what we can expect from the second season.

Van Dusen told Deadline what could be in store for the rest of the characters, teasing a return of the first season's most notable couple Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett.

"They are now, of course the Duke and Duchess of Hastings but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons and I think they will always be part of the show."

The series is adapted from Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels, and season two will be based on the book The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Filming for the second season will commence in the "Spring of 2021" (Autumn in the Southern Hemisphere).

Production of the show's first season wrapped in February 2020 ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic impacting filming. Due to the intimate and romantic nature of the show, plus the lavish ball scenes requiring hundreds of extras, it could prove challenging for the production to stay on schedule.

Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/cYbgIhPUbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2021

The show was also executive produced by Shonda Rhimes of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal notoriety.

Netflix has not confirmed a release date, so we don't know when the new season will land on the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the period dramas you should watch next to get your 1800's high society fix.