Clutching shots of tequila as they stand in front of their closest friends and family at Auckland’s Parihoa Farm on New Year’s Eve, Matty McLean and his very-soon-to-be-husband Ryan Teece grin at each other, then down their drinks in unison.

Now the gorgeous grooms – emotional, extroverted Breakfast host Matty, 36, and his practical beau Ryan, 31, who needs the shot to settle his nerves – are finally ready to tie the knot after six years of dating.

Their celebrant Jo Johnston tells their 160 guests: “There are going to be a few things that aren’t traditional today. If the shots didn’t set the tone, they’ve planned a few surprises … because, despite what Matt might say, they know it’s not all about them today. This is your New Year’s party as well.”

This is no ordinary wedding – this is a fun celebration of love and the bucking of pretty much every tradition in the book. And that’s exactly how these two grooms have imagined their big day since getting engaged last year.

“The hilarious thing is that we’ve never actually been to a gay wedding,” the TVNZ presenter tells Woman’s Day, laughing. “So we didn’t really know what we were supposed to do and then it occurred to us that we shouldn’t have to do anything. We’re not traditional, so why should our wedding be?”

Matty and Ryan’s love story is a modern one – they met on Tinder, had their first date at a suburban pub, adopted their dog Otis on their third date and have enjoyed six years of bliss since. In that time, they’ve both carved out successful careers and built a life together that, before today, culminated in real estate agent Ryan’s proposal to Matty last February. The pair quickly settled on December 31, 2022 as the date.

Matty explains, “I’ve been to a few New Year’s Eve weddings in the past and all of them have been such a vibe.”

Ryan adds, “Plus, when was the last time you had a good New Year’s Eve anyway? We wanted a fun party atmosphere, so it was decided.”

And now, on a glorious morning on the farm, Matty and Ryan’s vision is about to become reality, with the grooms sipping on mimosas with family and friends after a chilled-out morning together.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like for brides – our friends’ hair and makeup took forever!” exclaims Ryan as the pair slip into their Crane Brothers suits and head out for photos before the arrival of their guests, who have done a great job of adhering to the “you can’t be too overdressed” dress code.

As much as they try to stay out of sight, Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry and her husband Mike pop in to wish the couple good luck, as does Matty’s Breakfast co-host Jenny-May Clarkson and former co-star John Campbell, who is perilously close to being late.

“Honestly, it reminds me of being in the studio with him,” grins Matty, shaking his head. “He’d run in with 30 seconds to go before we were on air.”

Then, as a slight drizzle of rain peters out – not that the grooms have even noticed – the couple climb into friend and ZM radio host Vaughan Smith’s vintage 1967 Land Rover for the trip down the hill to the ceremony venue.

“Vaughan was quite emotional about it,” Matty recalls later. “Ryan said to me, ‘If we see him crying during the ceremony, it won’t be for us – it’ll be for the Land Rover!’”

Instead of walking down the aisle together, the grooms part ways and walk around the guests to an acoustic cover of the Proclaimers’ classic I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), before reuniting in front of celebrant Jo, who joins them for their tequila shot before getting down to business.

“There’s something special about watching two friends realise that what they have and are capable of building is hard to put into words,” she says.

“You work because you communicate well, you’re each other’s biggest cheerleader and you pull one another out of your comfort zones. You’ve agreed that the designated driver should always be Ryan, that the pillows on the couch should always be straightened before you go to bed and even if you don’t feel like social interaction at a party, when you go, you love it.

“When I asked them what they found most attractive about one another, it was perfectly summed up by Matt: ‘He’s practical; I’m emotional.’

“Matt loves Ryan because he puts everyone else above himself. He would drop everything he was doing if someone needed him. He’s selfless, has a quick wit, is fiercely determined, and he gets on with and can talk to anyone.

“For Ryan, he is attracted to Matt’s genuine interest in people and his kindness. He wears his heart on his sleeve, likes to keep those around him happy and is a loyal friend to so many.”

A nervous Ryan then goes first with his vows. “No one wants to follow the person who does this for a living,” he quips. “Matt, I’m sorry that this isn’t the high-level sop you probably dreamt of for your wedding day, but just remember who you’re marrying.

“It’s effortless to love you and although it’s not something I talk about very often, it’s something I feel constantly. In the simple things we do together. In the things we do apart, with each other in mind. It’s in our wins and it’s in our battles. And I am so lucky to have my best man standing beside me today and into the future.”

A teary-eyed Matty follows: “You are honestly my biggest cheerleader and every time something happens, big or small, you are the first person I want to tell. So let’s keep doing that – let’s keep cheering each other on, keep pushing each other to achieve our goals and keep doing it side by side.

“You’re my family. My person. And I will be there for you, Ryan. Always.”

Later on, Matty tells us, “It was really nice to be able to say those words to Ryan, but the biggest thing was hearing him deliver his vows to me, knowing what a big deal it was for him to get up in front of people and speak. I knew he was doing it for me and I got so emotional.”

After the vows, there’s an Oprah Winfrey-style twist. “It wouldn’t be a gay wedding without a bit of Oprah,” remarks Jo, who asks guests to look under their seats for the wedding rings that the grooms had earlier taped to two random chairs. The lucky (and very surprised) ringbearers – their good friend Elita Stillwell and Matty’s uncle Ross Malcolm – deliver the precious cargo to the altar. Then, with the exchanging of the brushed-gold bands from Zoe & Morgan, Ryan John Teece and Matthew Bruce McLean are pronounced married, sealing the deal with a kiss in front of their nearest and dearest.

The newlyweds then walk back down the aisle to a mash-up of the traditional wedding march and Harry Styles’ hit Music For A Sushi Restaurant.

“We thought that would be hilarious,” laughs Ryan. “We knew people would be like, ‘What the hell?!’”

And then it’s time for the New Year’s Eve party to begin, with the new husbands kicking off festivities with a Champagne tower filled with Mumm in a subtle tribute to Ryan’s beloved late mother.

“It was a terrifying experience,” Matty admits later, shaking his head. “I’m so clumsy and I was so scared I was going to knock it.”

Jazz group The Madeleines Trio then serenades guests as they tuck into paella, snapper sliders, prawns and tabouleh, before everyone indulges in gelato and espresso martinis instead of the traditional wedding cake.

“Because why not?!” exclaims Matty. As the last sunset of 2022 fades to black, the grooms then change from their bespoke suits into matching t-shirts with the phrase “married as f**k” emblazoned on the back. They perform their first dance to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), which transitions into a dancefloor-friendly DJ set featuring all of Mariah Carey, Britney Spears and Beyoncé's greatest hits.

Very true to form, the new husbands have snuck a little competition into their wedding day, asking their guests to vote on the song that would play them into the new year – Ryan’s choice being Mr Brightside by the Killers and Matty’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) by Abba.

“Am I gay or what?” laughs Matty, but it’s Mr Brightside that takes it out and as the last strains of the song die out, and cheeseburgers and blue Powerade begin to circle the room, the happy couple say it’s been the best day – and night – of their lives.

“I’m not an emotional person, but I can’t stop crying!” gushes Ryan.

Matty adds, “It’s been beyond our wildest dreams. Everything was perfect. We had in our mind some ideas of what we wanted, but it was our planner Astrid from PS I Love You that brought our vision to life – and it ended up beyond our wildest imaginations!”

“The day has been everything we hoped it would be and more. It wasn’t lost on us – or anyone else, I don’t think – that this was a gay wedding, which 10 years ago wouldn’t have been even possible.

“Back then, I fought for this moment. I made a submission to the Parliamentary Select Committee when they were debating marriage equality and it was such a huge deal for me to do that, but here we are. This is what I fought for and now I’m reaping the rewards for it.

“It definitely has been the best day of our lives. We can’t wait to see what’s next.”

