Brad Pitt's co-star has revealed the star has a list of actors he will and won't work with. Photo / AP

Just like Santa Clause, it seems Brad Pitt has his very own naughty and nice list.

The Hollywood veteran recently starred in Bullet Train, and his co-star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has claimed the actor has a good list and a s*** list of actors he will and won't work with.

While promoting the new action film, Taylor-Johnson spoke to Variety and dished on what it's really like working with the Academy Award winner revealing, "He is in a new chapter of his life, I think."

Adding, "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.

"You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: 'I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the 'good' list and the 's***' list."

Daily Mail went on to speculate that one actor on Pitt's "good" list is his co-star, Sandra Bullock.

Brad Pitt made an appearance in Sandra Bullock's new film, The Lost City. Photo / Paramount Pictures via AP

The two Hollywood stars have been longtime friends and starred in multiple films together, including The Lost City and now Bullet Train, where Bullock portrays Maria Beetle, the handler of trained killer Ladybug (Pitt).

He also said in an interview with the publication recently, "Sandy is an old friend. She's a diehard person I could call for favours over the years, and I have done many, many times, and she's always there.

"Her timing was great, she was a great person to have in my ear in a situation like what which is actually kind of intimate."

Meanwhile, a star who may sit on the "s***" list is a fellow action star, Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise did not make it onto Brad Pitt's good list. Photo / AP

The two Hollywood heartthrobs starred in The Vampire together in 1994 and it was reported at the time Pitt was "miserable" after working with the Top Gun star.

Daily Mail reported Pitt said in an interview while promoting the film, "You gotta understand, Tom and I are... we walk in different directions. He's North Pole. I'm South.

The news comes after Pitt talked about the intensity of a Leitch film, telling Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train that violence is an ongoing theme throughout the plot of the film and it became so intense at times Pitt was happy to step away and let his stuntman take the lead.

"I try to get out of it. I love a stuntman," the actor said. "This one was action-comedy, something I've never done before."

Pitt stars alongside Sandra Bullock and Joey King in the David Leitch-directed film as a hitman who encounters several killers aboard a fast-moving train, something that was "really appealing".