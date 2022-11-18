Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson backs Toa Samoa against Australia in the Old Trafford final. Video / @toa_samoa_official via Instagram

The Rock has released a video in support of the Samoan rugby league team.

Last week Samoa pulled off one of the great sporting comebacks and knocked England out of their own Rugby League World Cup earning the Island nation a spot in the competition’s final.

The iconic win caught the attention of Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who said he couldn’t be more proud of the team.

As the star’s mother is a proud Samoan woman the Hollywood actor has a deep connection to the island nation and took to Instagram to share his excitement.

He captioned his post, “A message for our @toa_samoa_official rugby team who will proudly compete this Saturday in the Men’s final Rugby League World Cup.”

In the video the star grinned ear to ear and said, “Man here we go, I am delivering this message with boundless love and boundless reverence and respect and boundless pride for my boys, my Usos, the Toa Samoa rugby team.”

He went on to say, “they are going to the men’s final of the Rugby League World Cup, this is a big deal they are making history in the world of sports in the world of rugby this is the first time that our island, our country, our culture of Samoa has ever gone to the finals for any sport.

“They are making history and I could not be more proud of them, we could not be more proud of them.”

He went on to thank fans from around the world and players who messaged him about the exciting news before telling his followers the game is taking place on Saturday.

Johnson himself knows how important encouragement is before a big match as he himself was once a professional sportsman.

He played American football in his university years while attending the University of Miami on an athletic scholarship and went on to sign with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

He later went on to wrestling, and has now made a name for himself as a Hollywood A-list actor.