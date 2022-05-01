Amber Heard attends the premiere of Aquaman at the United Cinemas Odaiba on February 4, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Amber Heard attends the premiere of Aquaman at the United Cinemas Odaiba on February 4, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Amid deafening noise from Johnny Depp fans to remove Amber Heard from the Aquaman sequel, a bombshell report has emerged about her role in the upcoming blockbuster.

The 36-year-old US actress, who is in the middle of a well-documented defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, has already filmed scenes for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, in which she plays Princess Mera.

A change.org petition calling for her axing is nearing a whopping three million signatures, leaving many wondering whether or not Warner Bros will act on the public outcry.

Actor Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court. Photo / AP

Now, leading film journalist Grace Randolph has sensationally claimed Heard has "less than 10 minutes screen time" in Aquaman 2, which is currently in post-production and is slated for a 2023 release.

I hear #AmberHeard has less than 10 min of screentime in #Aquaman2 pic.twitter.com/oh4ZhQ1CiU — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 28, 2022

It's not immediately clear whether Heard has had scenes cut as a result of the recent backlash, or if she was only ever going to have limited screen time.

If the intel is true it would be a major change of pace for the role of Mera, who featured heavily in the first film in 2018 as Jason Momoa's character's love interest.

After the film wrapped in January, director James Wan posted a congratulatory photo on Instagram alongside Momoa and fellow co-star Patrick Wilson, but didn't mention Heard.

Momoa, 42, who plays Aquaman/Arthur Curry, has also failed to mention Heard in any of his photos, despite the pair appearing close when they made the first film.

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, the petition, which was created back in 2020 and has since gained further momentum as the trial plays out, reads: "Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2," implored creator Jeanne Larson in the description.

The fierce Depp supporter said Heard had been "exposed as a domestic abuser".

Many are calling for Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke to replace Heard should producers decide to reshoot.