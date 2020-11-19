Bobby Brown's son Bobby Jr dead at 28

His older brother posted a tribute on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Bobby Brown's son Bobby Jr has died, aged only 28.

The death has been confirmed by singer and songwriter Landon Brown, Bobby Jr's eldest brother.

In a post on Instagram, Landon Brown confirmed the death, adding a tribute to his younger brother: "I love you forever King".

According to E! News, Los Angeles police has confirmed it responded to an emergency call on November 18. However, they have not confirmed the identity of the body they found when they responded.

Bobby Brown is now mourning the loss of his second child, after losing Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015, whom he shared with Whitney Houston.

Bobbi Kristina was only 22 when she died.

Bobby Jr is survived by sister La'Princia, as well as half-siblings Landon, Cassius, Hendrix and Bodhi Brown.