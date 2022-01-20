The late Bob Saget and wife Kelly Rizzo. Photo / Getty Images

US actor Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo has said her husband was "healthy" and "happy" prior to his sudden death earlier this month.

The 42-year-old lifestyle blogger was preparing to celebrate her third wedding anniversary with the Full House actor, who was found dead at his hotel room in Orlando on January 9 after performing a comedy show.

Details surrounding the 65-year-old's death are currently unclear, although foul play and drug use were ruled out by the sheriff's department and the medical examiner.

In her first round of TV interviews since his passing, Rizzo said Saget had contracted Covid-19 recently but that his case was "nothing serious".

She said they spoke just hours before his death, in which Saget had gushed to her about how much he enjoyed performing what proved to be his final show in Jacksonville, Florida.

"He was on his way home back to his hotel. He was telling me what a wonderful show he'd had," Rizzo told Good Morning America.

"It made him so happy to bring laughter to people."

She added his final text to her read, "I love you so much, I can't wait to see you tomorrow."

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo. Photo / Getty Images

In another interview on the US morning show Today, Rizzo broke down as she opened up about her "kind" husband, who she'd been with for five years.

"He was there to just enjoy life, and he just wanted to make people feel good," she said through tears.

"I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses, he knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him.

"And his constant message was, 'Just treat everybody with kindness'.

"Because he had gone through so much in his life and he knew how hard life could be, and so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody.

"He was just the best man I've ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it."

Saget, a Grammy-nominated veteran stand-up comedian and TV host, was in the middle of a tour across the US at the time of his death.

"I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A'ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29. And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022. Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this sh*t. Peace out," he wrote on Twitter the day before his death.

The tour was supposed to continue until May.

Saget has featured in a host of television shows over the years, starring in Quantum Leap, Entourage, Law & Order, Fuller House, and was the narrator for future Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014.

He shot to fame in the late '80s with his first lead TV role on Full House, starring alongside John Stamos, Candace Cameron and then child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Saget has three adult children, daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, whom he was married to for 15 years before their divorce in 1997.