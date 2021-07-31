Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' after 'small heart attack'

The character of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman is looming increasingly large over Bob Odenkirk's career. Photo / Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk has confirmed he suffered a "small heart attack" when he collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul" but is "going to be okay".

The 58-year-old actor was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of the "Breaking Ba" spin-off series earlier this week, and on Friday (local time), he offered his first comment since the incident occurred.

Bob took to Twitter to assure fans he is "okay", as he thanked his medical team for getting him back on track without the need for surgery.

He wrote: "Hi. It's Bob. "Thank you. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. "And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. "I had a small heart attack.

"But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

"Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon." (sic)

Bob's comments come just hours after his friend David Cross also took to social media to insist the actor was "doing really well".

He had said: "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!"(sic)

The star collapsed in New Mexico on the set of the TV show.

His representatives said: "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."