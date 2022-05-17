Kim Kardashian has been faced with criticism following her choice to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday Mr President dress to the Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Bob Mackie has something to say about Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe moment.

The designer of the iconic Happy Birthday Mr President dress has a very strong opinion about the reality star wearing the look at this year's Met Gala.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mackie said, "I thought it was a big mistake," adding, "[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

Designer Bob Mackie has expressed his distaste at Kim Kardashian's choice to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress. Photo / Getty Images

Mackie, a legendary costume designer sketched the design of the sheer dress in 1962 for Jean Louis who then brought it to life for Monroe to wear for John F. Kennedy's 45th birthday.

The dress has since been on display at the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando where it holds the title of "the most expensive dress in the world".

The museum paid an eye-watering price of US$4.8m (NZ$7.54m) for the garment in 2016 and Edward Meyer, vice-president of Exhibit & Archives for the museum said, "This is the most famous item of clothing in twentieth-century culture."

Continuing on to say "It has the significance of Marilyn, of JFK, and of American politics."

Kim Kardashian lost 7.2kg in three weeks to fit into the iconic dress. Photo / Getty Images

Kardashian stirred many different reactions when she wore the historic dress on the Met Gala red carpet, but one common criticism came after she revealed the intense crash diet she went on to fit into the dress.

During a Vogue interview, the reality star shocked fans when she said she was so determined to fit the dress she lost 7.2kg in only three weeks—restricting herself to a no-carb, no-sugar diet as well as running on a treadmill and wearing a sauna suit twice a day.

The Skims founder said, "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

Many fans and fellow celebrities hit back at the star accusing her of "glamorising" crash dieting, including Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart who took to Instagram to say it was "so wrong" and "so f***** on 100s of levels".

"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala, when you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Kardashian has not publicly responded to the criticisms but posted a cryptic story on her Instagram in the days following the event where she said "Be teachable. Be open. You're not always right."