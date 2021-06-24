Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus reveals he is battling cancer

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 shared he has been quietly battling cancer for three months. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 shared he has been quietly battling cancer for three months. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Hoppus is battling cancer.

The Blink-182 rocker has revealed he's been quietly battling cancer for the past three months, and has admitted he's "scared" of what his diagnosis could mean.

Mark announced the news on social media, but did not specify what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

He wrote: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. Photo / Getty Images

The I Miss You hitmaker then posted an Instagram photo of himself sitting in what appeared to be a doctor's office, with a caption which read: "Yes hello. Once cancer treatment, please (sic)"

Mark deleted the post soon after it was uploaded.

As of the time of writing, nothing else is known about Mark's diagnosis, but he doesn't seem to be letting his health stop him from working on new music.

The rocker announced last month he has been penning new music for Blink-182 – which is completed by Matt Skiba and Travis Barker – and confirmed it is on its way.

When asked about new music during a Twitch stream in May, he said: "I recorded literally yesterday.

"So upcoming recording is happening as we speak. It was new Blink, not Simple Creatures or anything else."

The band's last record was 2019's Nine and they recently got their fans to send in clips of them singing, washing their hands, cooking and attempting TikTok videos for their DIY music video for the track Happy Days.

They took to Twitter to share a link to an application form for the promo, and wrote: "Are you stuck at home? This is an unprecedented time that's got everyone wishing for happy days, so we had an idea. Let's make a music video to show how you're spending your social distancing time.

"Show us what you're up to - singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances - we want to see it all!! Submit your video clips and we'll use our favourites to make a video for Happy Days. #HappyDays (sic)"