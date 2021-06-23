Biebers labelled 'disrespectful' for way they dressed meeting the French President

Hailey and Justin Bieber's outfits have been criticised while meeting with the French President. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin met with the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, while vacationing in Paris.

The 27-year-old singer posted a photo on social media with the President, 43, along with their wives, at Macron's Élysée Palace office on Monday.

Bieber stuck to a black pinstripe suit, blue Nike shoes and instead of a tie, gold chains.

Baldwin, 24, opted for a revealing tan crop top and pencil skirt.

Macron looked more formal wearing a gray suit with a blue tie, and wife Brigette, 68, looked chic in a white dress and a matching jacket.

While the meaning for their meeting is unknown, the Biebers have been heavily criticised over the way they dressed for the occasion.

"With all the money you guys have you should've dressed up more classy, that's a disrespect to that president," one person wrote online.

"You should be more formal when you visit politicians," another commented.

Other fans were simply puzzled as to why the Biebers were meeting the politicians at all.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen coming out of a restaurant on Monday in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

"Why is Justin Bieber with the French president?" one fan asked in the comments section.

"It's the question that every French people is asking," someone else agreed.

Bieber and Baldwin, who married in 2018, had been spotted making the rounds in Paris earlier that day.

The Grammy winner enjoyed a meal overlooking the Eiffel Tower at Carette tea room, and the model took a walk on Avenue Montaigne, E! News reported.

The couple later met up later at the Kith store and went on to have dinner at the "romantic" Dinand by Ferdi restaurant.