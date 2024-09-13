Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Black Grace’s The Next Wave: Meet the young NZ dancers challenging stereotypes

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Phase Ata quit law school to take his chances on a career in dance. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Phase Ata quit law school to take his chances on a career in dance. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Born into families stacked with sporting legends, Phase Ata and Azael Setu Uini-Faiva are redefining masculinity through dance

Phase Ata and Azael Setu Uini-Faiva were born into sporting nobility, with an All Black and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment