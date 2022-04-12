A resurfaced interview sees Jada Pinkett Smith slam the 40th birthday party organised by her husband, admitting it led to her having an affair. Video / Red Table

Jada Pinkett Smith is at the centre of a bizarre social media rant from rapper Kodak Black.

Amid the controversy plaguing her and her husband Will Smith in the wake of his Oscars slap, the rapper has now weighed in on the Smiths' marriage, reports the New York Post.

And in the process, he managed to insult the late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

"Jada Pinkett, baby you is out of pocket," he said on an Instagram Live video which has since gone viral on Twitter.

"Come f*** with Kodak. That's what you need to do, because you're on some bulls***," he added. "You don't deserve Will Smith. You deserve (Kodak), you deserve me."

His rant coincided with the recently resurfaced Red Table Talk footage of Pinkett Smith admitting that she'd never wanted to get married to Will Smith and did not enjoy their "horrible" 1997 wedding.

"I really didn't wanna get married," Pinkett Smith had confessed back in 2018.

"I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just like pregnant and I just didn't know what to do … I never wanted to be married."

Kodak Black, however, seemed to imply that she should leave Smith for him.

"Come f*** with me, that's what you need to do," he said. "Cause that s*** you doing ain't real, bruh. I'll give you that real thug life."

The rapper continued by applauding Smith for being a "gentleman with integrity" and slammed his wife for her "entanglement" affair with singer August Alsina.

"Long live that boy Tupac, God bless his soul, but Tupac wasn't all the way gangster his whole life," Kodak added, referring to the "Thug Life" lyricist, who was tragically gunned down in September 1996.

Pinkett Smith and Shakur enjoyed a long friendship after meeting as high school students at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland in the mid-1980s.

The actress has repeatedly insisted she and Shakur never had a sexual relationship, but always had much love for one another.

But her memories appeared to rub Kodak Black the wrong way.

"Tupac (was in) acting school and dancing, all kind of s***," said Kodak. "Stop playing Will Smith like that."