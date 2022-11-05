Nick Mowbray. Photo / Supplied

Billionaire toy mogul Nick Mowbray has joined a list of Kiwi A-listers who have been impersonated online in an attempt to scam followers.

Fraudsters created a fake Instagram account under the Zuru Toys and Zuru Edge dynamo’s name. Photos from his real account were taken so followers assumed it was the real deal.

Messages were then sent from the account asking followers to click on a link.

It’s not the first time this has happened to Mowbray.

“I seem to keep being targeted, which is frustrating,” he tells Spy.

“Each time they do it to me - it’s quite sophisticated in matching the followers.”

One follower told Spy the imposter account messaged her just as she was going to bed.

“I wondered why a billionaire I didn’t know was messaging me at 10pm,” she said.

“I’ve never spoken to him before so alarm bells were ringing straight away. It started off friendly with his saying it was ‘pleasant having you here’.

“Then he asked me how my trading was going and it confirmed my suspicion. I played along just to see what it would ask me to do and it eventually sent a link to click on which of course I didn’t do.”

Playing along with the scammer is not wise, but the instinct not to click the link is exactly what CERT NZ director Rob Pope says should kick in.

Mowbray posted an Instagram story on his real acocunt telling his followers about the duplicate account and saying not to click on the link - which Pope says everyone should do if it happens to them.

There has been an increase in duplicate accounts on Facebook and Instagram. In March, Newstalk ZB Early Edition host Kate Hawkesby complained to Facebook that an impersonator was telling commentators on Early Edition’s Facebook page that they had won a share of $20,000 – with a link to fill in their credit card details to claim their prize.

Kate Hawkesby. Photo / NZME

To make things worse, Hawkesby told the Herald that when she complained via NZME’s head of security, Meta’s initial response was negative. It did not accept the scam account was fake.

Her husband and fellow ZB host Mike Hosking has also been impersonated on Facebook and so have sporting greats Richie McCaw and Sonny Bill Williams.

“To avoid being fooled by fake accounts, take a moment to consider why would someone like Nick Mowbray suddenly send out investment links to everyone is a very important step,” says Pope.

“These scammers rely on people being hasty and making silly choices while under pressure.”

Pope says scammers are usually well-organised groups that target celebrities or other well-known individuals with the intent of scamming their followers out of money or harvesting credentials.

“Sometimes they may use bots as part of these scams. Bot accounts can be attached to fake accounts to make it seem like real people are having a conversation about the fake post and discussing how well the investment went for them.”

He says the best thing to do if you discover your account has been duplicated is immediately contact the social media platform.

“Most platforms have a reporting function, and the account can be removed. This can take time however, we also recommend reporting it to cert.govt.nz, we can accelerate the process in some situations and are able to warn others about the fake profile.”

Mowbray’s fake account was deleted in a few days and a spokesperson for Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook was pleased to hear it.

Meta suggested Mowbray apply for verification on Instagram (the blue tick) and explained the verified badge means Facebook or Instagram has confirmed that the page or profile is the authentic presence of the public figure or brand it represents.

Meta added: “Accounts or profiles that impersonate other people go against their community standards and aren’t allowed on Instagram or Facebook. They say if you see a profile pretending to be you or someone you know or a public figure - please let them know at https://www.facebook.com/help/contact/295309487309948″