Billie Eilish sparked throuple rumours after she was spotted packing on the PDA with two influencers at Coachella. Photos / TikTok

Billie Eilish was spotted packing on the PDA with two influencers at Coachella over the weekend.

Now, rumours are swirling that the singer is part of a throuple.

The What Was I Made For hitmaker was captured in a number of TikTok clips kissing Quenlin Blackwell, 23, and Odessa A’zion, 23, while at the musical extravaganza in Indio, California.

One video showed an intimate moment between the songstress and Blackwell, with Eilish grabbing her by the face and planting a kiss on her.

She then could be seen playfully pushing the influencer away as they partied in the crowd with fellow festivalgoers.

Another clip showed Eilish and A’zion smiling while holding onto each other close and boogieing the night away, reports New York Post.

The multiple videos of the star prompted fans to speculate about the relationship between the trio, as one person wrote in a Reddit thread: “Let’s face it, they’re all f***ing each other. Good fun”.

“Good to see she can be herself and do her thing,” another person shared.

“YES BILLIE my queen living her best life,” a third chimed in as another commented: “I’m here for this”.

One fan pointed out: “The way this kiss is done and how she turns away is giving some fanfic realness right here”.

“That throat grab tho excuse me,” another wrote.

Eilish made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday, taking to the stage with Lana Del Rey to sing Ocean Eyes and Video Games.

The Bad Guy hitmaker also hinted at a new single, singing: “I can eat that girl for lunch if she dances one more time / Looks like she might be the one”.

While Eilish hasn’t confirmed the relationship she has with Blackwell and A’zion, they appear to have been spending a lot of time together, with Blackwell sharing videos on TikTok in February with her “baddie friends”.

Quenlin Blackwell and Odessa A’zion holding hands in February. Photo / @quenblackwell

After some digging, fans also discovered that A’zion and Blackwell were once romantically involved, with an old clip emerging from three years ago that shows the pair kissing.

“Okay we MIGHT be in love,” Blackwell captioned the video. “I am not confirming anything.”

As for Eilish and A’zion, they’ve been pals for a while and were spotted in a fan clip posted in November last year sucking on each other’s tongues.

In 2023, the Lovely songstress got candid about her sexuality, confessing that she is attracted to women.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she revealed while chatting to Variety in November. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

She added: “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence”.

While many believed the interview marked the singer’s coming out, she later on admitted that she thought it was “obvious” to everyone that she was queer.

“I didn’t realise people didn’t know,” she confessed to Variety in December.







