Billie Eilish announces second show for 2022 at Auckland's Spark Arena

Billie Eilish posted a video to her Instagram of the announcement and said she can't wait to come back. Video / Billie Eilish via Instagram

Billie Eilish posted a video to her Instagram of the announcement and said she can't wait to come back. Video / Billie Eilish via Instagram

Fans are quickly snapping up Billie Eilish tickets, and the superstar has quickly added a new show to meet "overwhelming demand".

As well as a show at Spark Arena on September 8, the Happier Than Ever singer has announced she is playing an additional show on Friday September 9.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale earlier this morning, and the extra show already announced signals there is a huge demand to see the singer live.

According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices set fans back either $136.76 or $175.86 plus booking fees.

The musician spoke to ZM's Fletch, Vaughan, and Megan about the upcoming tour:

She has a lot of perks being a famous musician, but she says "none of them are really worth it" without playing shows. She says she loves New Zealand and is looking forward to coming back.

The star, who recently wowed at the Met Gala, admitted she was nervous before heading down the red carpet.

Billie Eilish tickets are in hot demand - and she's added a second Auckland show. Photo / Getty Images

"My hands were shaking the whole car ride," she said, adding that it was a "really scary and intimidating experience".

When asked what she'd tell Kiwi fans who haven't yet had the Covid-19 vaccine, she gave a simple answer.

"Gosh just get vaccinated," she said.

Her first show in NZ was back in 2017 when she played a small show at The Tuning Fork ahead of her headline show at 2018's Laneway Festival. In 2019, she returned and played a sold-out show next door at Spark Arena.

Now at just 19 years old she's conquered stadiums, the charts, and has millions of fans. Last she was announced as the youngest ever act to headline Glastonbury Festival.

The tour announcement marks one of the biggest international concerts planned here since the pandemic disrupted the live music industry. And it's clear Eilish won't disappoint - she's known for her gutsy stage presence and incredible vocals.

Her latest album Happier Than Ever topped the album charts worldwide when it was released in July 2021, and features the singles Your Power, Therefore I Am, and NDA.

Her 2019 Spark Arena show sold out within minutes of going on sale. Her tour dates in the UK, North America, and Europe also sold out in record time in May 2021.

Billie Eilish is also playing dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, and additional shows were also added in each Australian city.

Presales continue today and on Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday October 15.

For full ticketing and event information, visit billieeilishaunz.com.

Billie Eilish New Zealand tour dates

Auckland:

Thursday, September 8, 2022 - Spark Arena

Friday, September 9, 2022 - Spark Arena