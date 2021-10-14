Billie Eilish adds third Auckland show to Happier than Ever tour

The teen pop sensation has added a third tour date at Auckland's Spark Arena. Photo / Getty Images

If you missed out on tickets to Billie Eilish's shows at Auckland's Spark Arena, you're in luck.

The pop star has added a third tour date to the New Zealand leg of her Happier Than Ever tour, with another show at Spark Arena on Saturday September 10, 2022.

Fans have been quick to snap up tickets, and the superstar already added a second show two days ago to meet the "overwhelming demand". Tickets for the third show are on sale today.

The previously announced show dates are Thursday September 8 and Friday September 9.

According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices will set fans back either $136.76 or $175.86 plus booking fees.

Eilish spoke to ZM's Fletch, Vaughan, and Megan earlier this week about the upcoming tour, saying none of the perks of being a famous musician are "worth it" without playing shows.

The star, who recently wowed at the Met Gala, admitted she was nervous before heading down the red carpet.

"My hands were shaking the whole car ride," she said, adding that it was a "really scary and intimidating experience".

When asked what she'd tell Kiwi fans who haven't yet had the Covid-19 vaccine, she gave a simple answer.

"Gosh, just get vaccinated," she said.

Her first show in NZ was back in 2017 when she played a small show at The Tuning Fork ahead of her headline show at 2018's Laneway Festival. In 2019, she returned and played a sold-out show next door at Spark Arena.

Now at just 19 years old she's conquered stadiums, the charts, and has millions of fans. Last week she was announced as the youngest ever act to headline Glastonbury Festival.

The tour announcement marks one of the biggest international concerts planned here since the pandemic disrupted the live music industry. And it's clear Eilish won't disappoint - she's known for her gutsy stage presence and incredible vocals.

Her latest album Happier Than Ever topped the album charts worldwide when it was released in July 2021, and features the singles Your Power, Therefore I Am, and NDA.

Her 2019 Spark Arena show sold out within minutes of going on sale. Her tour dates in the UK, North America, and Europe also sold out in record time in May 2021.

Billie Eilish New Zealand tour dates

Auckland:

Thursday, September 8, 2022 - Spark Arena

Friday, September 9, 2022 - Spark Arena

Saturday, September 10, 2022 - Spark Arena