Mitch James is one of New Zealand’s most popular artists - with his music streamed over 200 million times around the world.

He’s toured the world alongside Six60, supported Ed Sheeran and just returned home after touring with Calum Scott to release his second album, patience.

In this episode we talk about his difficult teenage years and how he found his path out of darkness, getting discovered by Sony and the acoustic video that went viral, the four years of hurt leading to the release of his new album, life as a ‘professional’ busker, streaking, the joy of releasing new music and much, much more.

This was a pretty special chat. It was really raw in places and incredibly uplifting in others. It deals with themes like suicide and hitting rock bottom, and harnessing the drive and discipline to be successful. James has an incredible story to tell - and we’re really grateful he shared it in such an open, real and vulnerable way.

Before Mitch James had his music streamed over 200 million times… he was the Jingle King! New ep live now..@TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/7bfX8DeIVQ — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) November 7, 2022

Show notes: Mitch James

1:31: Gearing up for the launch of the new album ‘patience’

5:39: 100 songs over four years

7:46: Touring with Calum Scott

13:43: Levels of fame

16:25: The challenge of high school

28:48: Mitch buys a one-way ticket to the UK to follow the Ed Sheeran blueprint

35:14: Busking on the streets of Europe

39:54: Open mic nights and YouTube mash ups

48:48: The first album

52:03: Supporting act for Ed Sheeran

55:53: Dealing with the attention that fame brings

1:03:41: Fitness, discipline, and the similarities between performing and fight sports

1:07:35: The time between albums

1:14:20: Drawing from real life experience to create music

1:19:43 Mending relationships with family

1:22:31: A history of streaking

1:28:13 Last words from Steven, Seamus and Mitch

