Betty White's funeral to be held in private: 'She never wanted people to make a fuss'

Beloved actress Betty White died on Friday night. She was weeks away from her 100th birthday. Video / NZ Herald

Betty White's close friend has revealed how she will be laid to rest.

The legendary television actress died at the age of 99 on December 31 (US time) and in line with her wishes she will be farewelled in a private ceremony.

"The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," her close friend and agent Jeff Witjas told People.

Witjas added the plans suit White's personality.

"As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."

Witjas encouraged fans to donate to a number of her favourite organisations - including the Los Angeles Zoo, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Actors and Animals for Others.

"If someone has a desire to do something in her honour, you can support or donate to one or more of her favourite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice," Witjas said.

On Monday Witjas told NBC News the Golden Girls star "died peacefully in her sleep at home".

"People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicised —that is not the life she lived."

The Golden Girls star - who was born in 1922 - was a pioneer of early television with a career spanning nine decades.

Betty White didn't want anyone to make a fuss over her after she died. Photo / AP

White began her television career as a $50-a-week sidekick to a local Los Angeles TV personality in 1949. She was hired for a local daytime show starring Al Jarvis, the best-known disc jockey in Los Angeles.

The comedic actress went on to have a vast career in the entertainment industry, as well as being one of the first women to produce a sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, which saw her named honorary Mayor of Hollywood.

White grew to become a beloved symbol for all generations, and a role model for how to grow old joyously.

"Don't try to be young," she told the AP. "Just open your mind. Stay interested in stuff. There are so many things I won't live long enough to find out about, but I'm still curious about them."