Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and William Waiirua to join new AM show in 2022

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and William Waiirua are set to join new AM show in 2022. Photos / Supplied

It's been a turbulent year for the AM show, which is set to rebrand as an all-new morning show in 2022, simply called AM.

And now Discovery has today announced two new hosts to sit alongside Ryan Bridge and Melissa Chan-Green within the rebranded format.

Veteran broadcaster Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and entertainer William Waiirua will join Bridge and Chan-Green to complete the presenting ensemble for the all-new morning show AM in 2022.

Discovery says the show will be a mix of news, entertainment, sports and weather and says AM will offer New Zealanders "a whole new way to start your day"

Discovery's Senior Vice President and General Manager ANZ, Glen Kyne says, "We're delighted to have both Bernadine and William as part of our new-look AM and I'm excited about the ambition we share to make the very best show on morning television. Bernadine brings a wealth of broadcasting experience - credibility both in news and sport. She's also fun and quick witted. William is going to bring energy, humour, cheekiness and warmth - out and about connecting with communities around the country."

Oliver-Kerby will also present AM Early from 5.30am weekdays.

"I simply cannot wait to be a part of the team on the new AM adventure," says Bernadine.

"From admiring the show from my couch at home - to now being a part of creating it – is a huge honour. I know the team both in front of the camera and behind it, and I can't wait to share our mornings with New Zealand."

Social media entertainer and reality star Waiirua will be AM's weather presenter, where he will travel New Zealand telling the stories of local communities and showcase events while delivering the weather.

"I'm really excited to join our amazing new AM team and to bring great synergies and positivity to morning tele. I can't wait to boost the morale of each and every New Zealander in the mornings!" says William.

Discovery shocked viewers in 2021, with the departure of all three existing hosts, Duncan Garner, Mark Richardson and Amanda Gillies.

Current host Ryan Bridge joined the show following Garner's exit in August.

In September, the remaining co-hosts Mark Richardson and Amanda Gillies announced they were also leaving the show at the end of 2021, leaving Bridge as the only host left in the lineup for the new year.

It was then revealed Richardson was made redundant from the show. In an interview with Woman's Weekly, Richardson called the move disappointing but not unexpected.

"We've been together for five years and we've had a damn good run. It's disappointing because I love the job – it really is fun. But there's another chapter yet. I don't know how it's going to go, but that's exciting at the same time."

Both Richardson and Garner are set to take the radio airwaves in 2022 and Gilles is taking up a role as Newshub's National Correspondent.

The new AM lineup is set to begin broadcasting together in 2022, though an exact air date is yet to be confirmed.