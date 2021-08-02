Benee postpones eight-date Aotearoa Tour due to 'personal circumstances'

Benee was due to play the first of eight regional shows in New Plymouth this Friday. Photo / Supplied

Benee has announced she's postponing her first nationwide regional tour for personal reasons.

The Kiwi pop star released a statement on Monday announcing that she was postponing her eight-date Aotearoa Tour, originally due to kick off in New Plymouth this Friday, until early 2022.

In a statement posted on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Kia ora e te whanau. I'm so sorry that I need to reschedule my regional shows, I was really looking forward to seeing you. Keep your eyes peeled for the new dates, which we will be announcing soon.

"Sorry again luv all of u."

Concert promoters Live Nation added in another statement that the tour dates "will be rescheduled to early 2022 due to personal circumstances".

"At this point in time we are not in a position to announce new dates – but ticketholders please keep hold of your tickets - all tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for the rescheduled dates without need for exchange once announced.

"We apologise for any inconvenience resulting from this change of arrangements. For any further ticket enquiries, please contact your point of purchase."

2020 was a massive year for the Supalonely singer. She released her debut album Hey U X and performed eight sold-out tour dates, including two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Following that, the singer wanted to focus on fans who may not usually get to attend big shows in their hometowns.

Benee was due to play eight shows in the regions, kicking off the Aoteaora Tour in New Plymouth this month before heading to Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier, and Hamilton.

Last year the singer performed on a string of major US talk shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She filmed her performances remotely because of the pandemic, entertaining global audiences from NZ recording studios.

Her international success is reflected in her streaming numbers - several of her songs have hundreds of millions of streams across music platforms.

And her hit songs have resulted in several top awards, including the Apra Silver Scroll last October for her track Glitter, plus collected a staggering seven Aotearoa Music Awards in two years.

She was also named Apple's Up Next Artist in July 2020 and counts Sir Elton John as one of her fans. Recently, Benee was named on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 list.