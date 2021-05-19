Benee announces Aotearoa regional tour: Is she coming to your city?

Benee is playing concerts in New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier, and Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Benee is playing concerts in New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier, and Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Benee is embarking on a regional tour of Aotearoa, an announcement that is sure to delight her fans across the country.

2020 was a massive year for the Supalonely singer. She released her debut album Hey U X and performed eight sold-out tour dates, including two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Now the singer's focus is on fans who may not usually get to attend big shows in their hometowns.

Benee is playing eight shows in the regions, kicking off the Aoteatora Tour in New Plymouth this August before heading to Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier, and Hamilton.

Last year the singer performed on a string of major US talk shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She filmed her performances remotely because of the pandemic, entertaining global audiences from NZ recording studios.

Her international success is reflected in her streaming numbers - several of her songs have hundreds of millions of streams across music platforms.

And her hit songs have resulted in several top awards, including the Apra Silver Scroll last October for her track Glitter, plus collected a staggering seven Aotearoa Music Awards in two years.

She was also named Apple's Up Next Artist in July 2020 and counts Sir Elton John as one of her fans. Recently, Benee was named on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 list.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm Thursday May 27, and presales are also available for Vodafone, Live Nation and Ticketek NZ customers.

Eager fans also have the chance to snap up VIP packages so they can meet Benee before the show.

Tour dates

• New Plymouth: TSB Stadium - Friday, August 6

• Palmerston North: Central Energy Trust Stadium - Saturday, August 7

• Porirua: Te Rauparaha Arena - Sunday, August 8

• Invercargill: Stadium Southland - Thursday, August 12

• Nelson: Trafalgar Centre - Saturday, August 14

• Tauranga: Trustpower Arena - Friday, August 20

• Napier: Pettigrew Arena - Saturday, August 21

• Hamilton: Claudelands Arena - Saturday, August 28