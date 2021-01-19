Ben Affleck ditches cardboard cut-out of girlfriend Ana de Armas after break-up

Ben Affleck's has reportedly thrown cardboard cut-out of ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas, in the rubbish. Photo / Getty Images

Just days after reports circulated that Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, had separated, witnesses claim to have spotted a cardboard cut-out of Armas in the rubbish bin at Affleck's Los Angeles home.

The photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, show that it is the same cut-out Armas is said to have used as a decoy for paparazzi.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are reported to have seperated after 10 months together. Photo / Getty Images

In June last year, which were happier times for the couple, Affleck's kids - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8 - were seen playing with the cut-out of Armas, positioning it out the front of Affleck's house.

The couple were first romantically linked in March last year, when they were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to Havana, Cuba, after meeting on the set of Deep Water.

The couple had been dating less than a year before they decided to go their separate ways as they are both at "different points" in their lives, a source has revealed.

The source went on to tell People magazine: "Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles. This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are at different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself.

"He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home [to his three children with Jennifer Garner]. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

And another source revealed there is "still a lot of love" between the pair.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were spotted happy and kissing as recently as November last year, while filming thriller, Deep Water. Photo / Getty Images

Affleck and Armas were spotted looking very much in love in November of last year, while filming thriller, Deep Water. Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, Deep Water is set for release in August 2021, with specific NZ dates still to be announced.