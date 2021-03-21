Bella Thorne is engaged to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne and her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. Photo / Bella Thorne / Instagram

Bella Thorne has revealed she is engaged.

The former Disney star's boyfriend announced the news on his Instagram account. He shared a photo of Thorne beaming with a pear-shaped diamond on her finger.

"She said YES @bellathorne," the 27-year-old Italian singer posted.

"Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Mascolo added during an Instagram story.

And Thorne appeared incredibly excited about the news. "I love you so much," she says in a separate video clip.

Bella Thorne wearing her engagement ring. Photo / Benjamin Mascolo / Instagram

Thorne and Mascolo have been dating since June 2019, and the actress formerly dated the musician Mod Sun and YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

The news comes after Thorne teased an engagement in January, People Magazine reports.

"Big announcement coming soon. I'm so happy" the 23-year-old shared at the time with three engagement ring emojis. In the Instagram photo, Mascolo is dressed in a suit and has his hand adoringly placed on Thorne's knee.

Last August, Thorne caused controversy with her stint on the X-rated subscription platform Only Fans.

The move received backlash from sex workers who claimed her joining severely affected their ability to make an income.

Thorne made a staggering amount in her first 24 hours on the platform, raking in an estimated US$1 million, and in the following days grew her earnings to US$2m.