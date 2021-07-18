Beer & Pie July: Which combo stole the hearts of Matt and Jerry this week?

Each week we will cut through the steak and cheese and give you the best of week as decided by Jeremy and Matt. Photo / Supplied

It's week two of Radio Hauraki's Beer and Pie July, where every day, the Radio Hauraki Breakfast duo of Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells work their way through NZ's finest beer and pie combinations.

Why, you ask? Well, four years ago it started as a rhyme that rolled off the tongue and now it's grown into a nationwide movement with bars and restaurants around New Zealand taking part.

Each week we will cut through the steak and cheese and give you the best of week as decided by Jeremy and Matt.

WEEK 2

Jeremy:

Tuesday blues are the real deal, it has been proven by science (and also by years of personal weekend experimentation). So, it was in this state that the ultimate demon beater combo passed my lips.

With my emotional stability on a knife-edge, the beer and pie combo for the darkest of days was a sensational Cazador Wagyu mince, bechamel and cheese paired with the Panhead Quickchange XPA.

The lighter malt base and flavours of the XPA was just what my sensitive palate required and the warm comforting blanket of the Wagyu mince and cheese was the shot to the soul I so desperately was craving. It may well have saved my life that morning.

Matt:

During week one of Beer & Pie July my pick of the combos was a culinary fusion pie made from soft buttery roti bread, stuffed with beef cheek. It blew my South Dunedin mind. So it comes as no surprise that my pick of the combos for week two was another pie fusion, that saw my motherland of England partnered with a South East Asian flavour explosion.

The pie was in the form of a traditional English pastie, stuffed with a delicate Thai Green Chicken Curry. It was a hefty flavour combo from the team at Emerson's, who created the pie especially for the occasion, but when paired with Emerson's latest (and my new favourite of 2021) Kaleidoscope Hazy Pale Ale it was a bloody good time!

