Barry Gibb has a mission: 'Keep the music alive'

15 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Alex Pappademas

The last Bee Gee looks back at his wide-ranging catalogue of hits, and ahead to an album of duets that spotlights his first love, country music.

Earth's last surviving Bee Gee was calling from his

