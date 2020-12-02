Website of the Year

David Byrne's American Utopia — an electrifying performance

7 minutes to read

Chris Giarmo, David Byrne and Tendayi Kuumba in Byrne's American Utopia. Photo / Sara Krulwich, The New York Times

The Times
By: Dan Cairns

The former Talking Heads leader talks to Dan Cairns about filming his revolutionary tour.

When David Byrne's American Utopia tour arrived in Britain in the summer of 2018, the reactions of those lucky enough to

