Barack Obama is a 'failed rock star'

In a recent interview with Graham Norton, Barack Obama said he is a "failed rock star". Photo / Getty Images

The former US leader claimed all politicians envy the lifestyles of musicians such as his friend Bruce Springsteen but they never had the "talent" to pursue such a career path.

Asked if he'd like to go on tour with Bruce, he quipped: "There is no doubt that politicians are just failed rock stars! We'd all like the life Bruce has but we don't have the talent."

But while he may not live a rock-star life, the 60-year-old former US president admitted he and wife Michelle used to throw some wild parties at the White House.

Joining Bruce for a pre-recorded chat with UK TV talk show host Graham Norton, he said: "What is true is that we did have some good parties there, and it turns out that if folks are at a good party, they don't want to go home so it would go late sometimes."

He jokingly added: "People certainly misbehaved in ways I would not have expected under the portraits of George and Martha Washington!"

Barack admitted his wife was "not thrilled" when he decided to run for president, but once he'd taken office in 2009, he was able to spend more time with her and their daughters Malia, now 23, and Sasha, 21.

He admitted: "I think it is fair to say that Michelle was not thrilled with the initial idea of my running for president.

"Once I became president you are living above the store, so I ended up having more time with her and the girls because everyone comes to you and at the end of the day you just go upstairs – there is no commute. That period was easier, but campaigning was rough."