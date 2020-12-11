Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears drop surprise collab 'Matches'

Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys have released a joint single. Photo / Twitter

It's a pop music dream come true for anyone who was a teen in the 90s: Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys today released a single together.

Matches was released online today, a collab between Spears and the boyband.

The single features in the deluxe version of Britney Spears' album Glory.

" 'Matches' featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!!" Spears tweeted today. "I'm so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now!"

“Matches” 🔥 featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together 🙊 !!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now !!!! https://t.co/XGUlxHtdN6https://t.co/IuBZXNzcX1 pic.twitter.com/fsbDPPN0EC — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 11, 2020

The Backstreet Boys also plugged the new song on social media: "What a GLORIOUS day it is ... we've been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!"

What a GLORIOUS day it is... we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here! #Matches is out now on @britneyspears’ Glory Deluxe 🔥 https://t.co/Yhh6X3aH0P pic.twitter.com/bsE6CFGSCS — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) December 11, 2020

Matches is an electro-pop track produced by Mike Wise and Ian Kirkpatrick.

This is the second single released by Spears in a couple of weeks, following Swimming in the Stars last week.

Both tracks are part of Spears' re-released version of her 2016 album Glory.

it's too short but i'm not complaining



BRITNEY X BACKSTREET BOYS pic.twitter.com/pP9m283AoJ — gretel | BRITNEY X BACKSTREET BOYS (@popodvyssey) December 10, 2020

I'M TOTALLY CRYING LIKE CRAZY

This song is Doooope 😭😭😭❤️

BRITNEY X BACKSTREET BOYS#matches pic.twitter.com/d15phiht9z — 🔥Simon Jean🔥 (@SimoJeanP) December 10, 2020

britney spears featuring the backstreet boys is the peak of 2000s in 2020. — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 10, 2020

The musicians released their joint single on the same day Taylor Swift announced and released her second album, Evermore.