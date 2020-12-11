Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears drop surprise collab 'Matches'

It's a pop music dream come true for anyone who was a teen in the 90s: Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys today released a single together.
Matches was released online today, a collab between Spears and the boyband.
The single features in the deluxe version of Britney Spears' album Glory.
" 'Matches' featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!!" Spears tweeted today. "I'm so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now!"
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The Backstreet Boys also plugged the new song on social media: "What a GLORIOUS day it is ... we've been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!"
Matches is an electro-pop track produced by Mike Wise and Ian Kirkpatrick.
This is the second single released by Spears in a couple of weeks, following Swimming in the Stars last week.
Both tracks are part of Spears' re-released version of her 2016 album Glory.
The musicians released their joint single on the same day Taylor Swift announced and released her second album, Evermore.