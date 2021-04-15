Bachelorette Lexie Brown reveals she may have picked another bachelor instead of Hamish Boyt

Bachelorette Lexie Brown has revealed how she felt about her decision on the show in an Instagram Q&A. Photo / Supplied

Bachelorette Lexie Brown has opened up about her reality show season, and let slip she may have chosen another bachelor if she had more time.

Brown decided to do an Instagram Q&A in response to the "lots of questions" she was still receiving since The Bachelorette finished screening.

A follower asked if she would have chosen someone different for her final rose if she had more time before home visits.

"Yeah, my season was really rushed in terms of filming and how it was on TV," she claimed.

"If I had more time for/before home visits I think things definitely would have turned out differently. I don't live with regrets. It is what it is."

Lexie Brown says she doesn't miss her final rose choice Hamish Boyt. Photo / @misslexiebrown

When asked if she missed Hamish, Lexie shook her head firmly: "Nope," she said.

She said she got "sick of being cold" while filming the show in October/November 2020.

"I got so sick of being cold," she said.

"[I was] always freezing especially in those dresses and having to be at a cocktail party."

The revelations follow Brown's announcement of her split from Boyt the day the After The Final Rose special aired. The couple appeared happy together in the televised reunion special and had confirmed to the nation they were still together.

But the romance was soon over. She posted on her Instagram stories the morning after the special aired and announced to her followers they were no longer together.

"Ok so. It has been a wild ride since day one on set and I have loved every minute.

"But as of last week, shortly after filming the reunion I have reverted back to being Miss single Lexie Brown.

"The support throughout the show and since it finished has been mind-blowing.

"I cannot thank everyone enough. I feel so loved and I love you all."

The show concluded in March, and the couple embarked on their relationship shortly after the show ended. Brown had to choose between Boyt and Australian bachelor Todd Dialectos.

Lexie Brown announced she had split from Hamish Boyt after the reunion special aired. Photo / TVNZ

Boyt has still not publicly addressed the split, and the former couple refused media interviews after the announcement they were no longer together. The travel photographer has recently moved to Australia, according to posts on his Instagram account.

In an interview with the Herald when the couple were still together, Brown alluded to the potential challenges of taking the relationship off-screen.

"It's a quite speedy time of growth in a situation like ours. You come off the show and you don't really know each other," she said the morning after the finale screened.

"You hear stories, and you can understand how people break up the day after the final rose ceremony because you really don't know people. I reckon the first 24 hours can be really confronting possibly, depending on who you pick."