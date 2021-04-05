Bachelorette couple Lexie Brown and Hamish Boyt confirm break up day after tell-all special

The winning Bachelor contestant accepts her rose. Video / TVNZ

Bachelorette couple Lexie Brown and Hamish Boyt have broken up.

Brown posted the news to her Instagram account this morning, the day after the reunion special aired and the couple confirmed to the nation they were still together.

The Bachelorette couple fuelled speculation of a split, after their social media accounts were recently wiped of any evidence of them as a couple.

The show concluded in March, and the couple embarked on their relationship shortly after the show ended. Brown had to choose between Boyt and Australian bachelor Todd Dialectos.

Brown even revealed the couple were planning a big move to Mount Maunganui together.

But today she posted on Instagram revealing they broke up shortly after filming the reunion special.

Bachelorette couple Lexie Brown and Hamish Boyt have split. Photo / TVNZ

"Ok so. It has been a wild ride since day one on set and I have loved every minute.

"But as of last week, shortly after filming the reunion I have reverted back to being Miss single Lexie Brown.

"The support throughout the show and since it finished has been mind-blowing.

"I cannot thank everyone enough. I feel so loved and I love you all."

Boyt is yet to publicly address the split.

A TVNZ spokesperson did not wish to comment further.

Speaking to the Herald after the season concluded, Brown said the couple were getting to know each other outside of the confines of the reality show.

"It's a quite speedy time of growth in a situation like ours. You come off the show and you don't really know each other," she said the morning after the finale screened.

Both couples participated in the tell-all reunion special last night. Photo / Supplied

She also alluded to potential challenges of taking the relationship off-screen but was confident she could make it work with Boyt.

"You hear stories, and you can understand how people break up the day after the final rose ceremony because you really don't know people. I reckon the first 24 hours can be really confronting possibly, depending on who you pick."

Bachelor break up

It's a bad run for the franchise this year. Winning Bachelor couple Moses Mackay and Annie Theis announced their split on the televised special last night.

While the chemistry between the Bachelor and the show's intruder was undeniable on screen, Mackay shared the news that they are now "just friends".

He also revealed they initially tried to make it work with Mackay flying to visit Theis and her family, before it all came to a halt.

Theis went on to share that, "being on the show really is a bubble" and suggested she was left asking the question "how do we do this in real life?"

Last week the Herald also revealed that concertgoers and fans of The Bachelor NZ were surprised when Moses Mackay's Sol3 Mio bandmates appeared to spoil the reality dating show's ending.

Speaking to the crowd in between songs at their Auckland concert, Pene Pati asked the crowd: "Do we have anyone here on a date? I'm going to wingman you right here, right now. No one?

And his bandmate went on to tease that Amitai Pati and Mackay were both single - signalling the bachelor was no longer with the contestant he chose.

"For the guys at home, they're both single," Pene said and pointed to Amitai Pati and Mackay.

Past breakups

It is not the first time the franchise's couples have parted ways, in fact, there has been a lack of success for the couples who participated in the reality shows.

2019's season of The Bachelorette saw Lesina Nakhid-Schuster walk away from the show without choosing anyone. However, Lily McManus did find love with clothing designer Richie Boyens.

In 2017, Zac Franich and Viarni Bright announced they called it quits after six months together.

In 2016, then-Bachelor Jordan Mauger broke it off with contestant Fleur Verhoeven just 72 hours after she was named the show's winner.

Art and Matilda Green, the NZ franchise's first couple remain together and are married.