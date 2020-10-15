Bachelor NZ contestants Quinn Ryan and Claudia Hoskins: 'We've fallen in love'

After both placing third on the reality TV shows, former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants Claudia Hoskins and Quinn Ryan are now dating. Photo / Supplied

They both went on reality TV looking for love and while things didn't work out for them on screen, Claudia Hoskins and Quinn Ryan confirm to Woman's Day that they've found a rewarding romance in each other's arms.

Auckland assistant fashion buyer Claudia – who was one of Zac Franich's final three on The Bachelor NZ in 2017 – cheekily slid into Hawke's Bay-based Quinn's DMs after seeing a cute post on Instagram.

They hit it off online and a week later, the engineer – who also made the top three in this year's The Bachelorette NZ with Lily McManus – found himself in the City of Sails and they met for drinks.

Quinn Ryan made it to Lily McManus's top three before being sent home. She gave her final rose to Richie Boyens. Photo / Supplied

Four months on, they're finding every possible opportunity to be together, despite living in different parts of the country.

"We've hit the jackpot with what we have," says Claudia, 25. "Being apart seems to be getting harder. I've already planned to be with him every weekend for the next two months."

Smiling, Quinn echoes, "I enjoy being with her. I'm a little bit smitten."

Claudia Hoskins was also sent home after making it to third place on Zac Francich's season of The Bachelor in 2017. Photo / Supplied

The pair have just been on a nine-day jetboating tour of South Island rivers, spending nights camping in a tent that straddles the roof of 26-year-old Quinn's ute.

He tells us, "I like that Claudia wants to do adventurous stuff with me. Jetboating is an adrenaline rush. I get a buzz out of it and Claudia hangs on to me like a possum when I'm driving."

Labour Weekend marks the start of his Superstock speedway racing season and will be the first time their mothers meet. Family is incredibly important to them both, says Claudia. "We get along so well. We have the same values – even talking about how we would bring up children."

Quinn agrees, "We're at the same life stage, we have the same morals, and we value family and friends. We love a Sunday roast. We're serious.

"I do love her, for sure."

In a scene reminiscent of the TV dating show, they were recently in Queenstown for Claudia's birthday when Quinn interrupted a romantic moment by dashing off to get something and she jokingly asked if he was going to get a rose.

Presenting her with a gold necklace instead, he asked her, "Will you be my girlfriend?"

Quinn explains, "I wanted to ask her out officially, but I made a bit of a lemon of it."

Laughing, Claudia adds, "He knows I'm really into star signs and that my birthday's in August, but when he went to buy it, he told them it was November, so I have a Scorpio necklace even though I'm a Leo."

But it was only one half of his gift.

Dubbed "Action Man" by Claudia's family, Quinn also bought her a parachute jump 3500m above Wanaka, offering to go first so he could be on the ground when she landed.

"It was terrifying, but I loved it," she says. "I love everything Quinn's introduced me to. I've fallen in love with everything he loves.

"I remember watching him on the show. How Quinn portrayed himself is how he actually is. He's really level-headed, down-to-earth and a nice, genuine guy. But they didn't show his wild side – the speedway, jetboating, all the cool stuff he is into, his drive for work… He has a lot to him.

"I've always wanted to be with someone like my dad. I feel very safe with Quinn.

I'll move down to be with him at some point. I'm the best version of me here. I'm at my happiest."

Life is busy for Quinn, who manages his own specialist welding business and jetboats most weekends, but The Bachelorette taught him to be in the moment.

"I learnt to smell the roses and take one day at a time. It's made me enjoy life a bit better. I'm really happy."

His and Claudia's next adrenaline rush will come from abseiling 17 storeys down an Auckland high-rise building next month as part of the Over the Edge challenge for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where Claudia's mother Debbie works.

"Mum has been asking me to do it for years, but abseiling is one of my biggest fears," she confesses. "I knew Quinn would be keen and I wouldn't mind doing it if I had him with me."

"We want to make a difference and hope people will get behind us by donating towards providing wishes for children living with critical illnesses."

"It's for a good cause," adds Quinn. "To be able to help a young child and to raise money for wishes is awesome. That's why I'm doing it – for Make-A-Wish and my darling."

To donate to Quinn or Claudia or register to take part, visit overtheedgeforwishes.org.nz.

- Woman's Day