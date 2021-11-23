Awkward moment Mel B's X-rated joke was cut from Adele special

Adele is a long-time fan of the Spice Girls. Photo / Supplied

Spice Girl Mel B was cut from the UK's star-studded An Audience with Adele special after making an awkward joke about a vibrator.

A source told the Sun that Mel B had been "tasked with asking a question about the best gift Adele had ever received" - but the singer decided to ad lib.

"When the cameras were on her, she said she felt silly asking it," the source said. "Then she made a joke and said she could answer the question for Adele and said it was a vibrator."

Although her joke didn't make the final edit, Adele wasn't fazed.

The source told the outlet: "No one really laughed, but Adele made a wisecrack about it and moved on".

Audience members at the taping of the special also revealed that the Spice Girls star caused a stir amid the most emotional moment of the night - when actress Emma Thompson surprised Adele with her beloved high school English teacher, who was in the audience. But Mel B was reportedly "shouting" over the lead-up to the emotional moment, "totally ruining" it.

The network behind the special, ITV, was reportedly "not upset" with Mel B, simply deciding to remove her appearance knowing that countless families with children would tune in to see Adele sing.

They edited it out 😭 Mel B tried to shut Emma Thompson up (because she kept going on and on making Adele talk about her teacher) and Mel B stood up shouting “ONE QUESTION EACH EMMA!!” 😭 #AnAudienceWithAdele — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) November 21, 2021

"There's no bad blood or issue between them," the source said. "ITV just couldn't air it because not only was it awkward as hell — it was a family show and there would be kids watching."

It's not the first time Adele has seen drama since dropping her new album 30 last Friday.

The 15-time Grammy winner reportedly left an interview with Weekend Sunrise host Matt Doran when he admitted he hadn't actually listened to her album before their chat.