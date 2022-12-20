Director James Cameron poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in London, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Avatar director James Cameron has been called out for being rude to fans.

The award-winning director reportedly refused to sign autographs for fans at the screening of his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, in LA this weekend.

Page Six reported the 68-year-old filmmaker was then booed by the fans with one shouting “f*** Avatar” at the director.

Cameron was quickly escorted to his waiting car and when driving away he rolled down his window and appeared to point the middle finger at his waiting fans.

The act gained mixed reactions from fans after it was posted to Twitter with some saying he was being “rude” and “annoying” while others questioned why the director was being called out when he was only reacting to the rudeness of the fans.

One person said on the social media platform, “They were fake fans ready to resell autographed stuff 100%. The embarrassing way they reacted to his refusal proves that. Jim was right for ignoring them let’s be serious.”

While another said, “he has full rights to not give autographs. Yet who are these so called entitled fans who think it’s ok to Boo him if he doesn’t give an autograph? Are they really his fan then? Or are they going to sell his autograph and are just angry on him.”

Weekend box office numbers for the sequel to the 2009 Avatar film estimated the film made US$134 million ($211m) in domestic ticket sales.

It’s a blow for Cameron as it was initially anticipated the film would open in the $150-$175m range.

Unless the film rises in popularity, TMZ has reported, it may not receive any future sequels Cameron had planned as it cost more than $350m to create. The director himself said it needed to earn about $2 billion to be considered a success.

Wall Street box office analysts are confident the outlook for the film with turn though with one telling the Hollywood Reporter: “Avatar: The Way of Water is an event movie. It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint.”