Cosentino, the Australian master of illusion and escapology, will perform in New Zealand this November and December, promising an experience that blends the fantastical with the breathtakingly real.

A self-described illusionist, Cosentino – or Cos as he introduced himself to the Herald’s Emma Gleason – elaborates on the distinction between magic and illusion: “A magician does more small kind of hand magic. An illusionist would usually be on stage ... there’s dancing, there’s escapes.”

Cosentino displays his sleight-of-hand mastery on the Herald's Lifestyle and Entertainment Deputy Editor Emma Gleason.

His performances, which often appear as mind-reading feats, are meticulously crafted illusions designed to leave audiences questioning their perception of reality.

What began as a hobby and a part-time job during his school years eventually blossomed into a full-fledged career – but not as quickly as you might think. After a year at university, a cruise ship contract marked the beginning of his professional journey and over 15 years, he diligently built his reputation.

Cosentino is now Australia’s most successful magician, illusionist and escape artist. He has been awarded the International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year at the Merlin Awards. The highest accolades in the magic industry, the Merlin Awards are presented by the International Magician’s Society in New York and previous winners include David Copperfield, Criss Angel and Penn & Teller.

The allure of magic, according to Cosentino, lies in its blend of art and science. “There’s a lot of science and psychology involved, but when you combine lighting, costumes, choreography, and storytelling, it elevates the performance to an art form,” he said.

Behind the scenes, the logistics and administration of putting on a show are as complex as the tricks themselves. Cosentino’s team manages everything from transporting a semi-trailer of bespoke gear to setting up and breaking down the stage at each venue. This intricate operation is a testament to the rigorous planning and co-ordination required to execute each show safely.

Cosentino performs one of his daring escapes on a TV show.

One of his most harrowing experiences occurred during an underwater escape for a TV show. Trapped in a Perspex bubble 10 metres deep, Cosentino ruptured his eardrum, a moment that almost turned catastrophic. “It was the first time I genuinely panicked. You can’t go into an escape thinking it will go wrong, but when it does, it’s terrifying.” It’s that edge of danger that keeps audiences enthralled.

Tickets for Cosentino’s November and December shows across New Zealand are now available. For full ticketing and show information, visit endeavour.live/cosentino.