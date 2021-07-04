Australian presenter Sarah Jones comes off second best with seagull

Fox Footy presenter came off second best when a seagull decided to relieve itself on her late in the third quarter. Video / Fox

A rogue pack of seagulls wreaked havoc on the AFL clash between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

Marvel Stadium's roof was left open for the final match of round 16, leaving players and TV presenters vulnerable to the swooping birds.

Fox Footy's Sarah Jones, reporting from the sideline of the match, came off second best when a seagull decided to relieve itself on her late in the third quarter.

"Yes, I have copped it from a seagull," she said with a laugh. "This is seagull poop on my favourite jacket.

"I think they're enjoying the roof being open, obviously quite unusual at Marvel Stadium. It's supposed to good luck, isn't it?"

Players had to negotiate the difficult conditions as well. Bulldogs small forward Cody Weightman plucked a mark among a huge throng of seagulls in the forward pocket earlier in the third term.

He went back and slotted his fourth goal for the match — a career high.