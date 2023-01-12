Austin Butler’s incredible portrayal of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's feature film was critically lauded. Photo / Supplied

Elvis has not left the building.

Austin Butler’s voice became a key talking point after Wednesday’s Golden Globes. The 31-year-old US star won the Best Actor – Drama award for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic at yesterday’s awards, and viewers were left scratching their heads when Butler still sounded like the late King of Rock ‘n Roll during his acceptance speech.

Despite filming wrapping up more than a year ago, Butler, who hails from California, is clearly still holding on to the Suspicious Minds singer’s southern pipes – and now, he’s offered an explanation.

Following his trophy win, Butler said at a press conference he “didn’t think” he still sounded like Presley, but added, “I guess I must because I hear it a lot.”

“I had three years where that was my only focus, so I’m sure there’s pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked,” Butler said.

In another interview with Mario Lopez on the red carpet, Butler described how deeply he immersed himself in the character for the film, which was shot in Australia in 2020 and into 2021.

Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Drama. Photo / Getty Images

“I don’t think there’s anything I didn’t see or watch or listen to, truly. I read every book that was written on his life, I listened to every audio interview he gave, every bit of footage and home footage. Everything,” he told Access Hollywood.

“I liken it [his voice] to when you live in another country for a long time, you end up soaking it in and it becomes a part of your DNA, in a way.”

Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama, @austinbutler! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3J0s10IeXs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

The deep-south Memphis twang is palpable.

Flashback to his cameo on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 eight years ago:

AUSTIN BUTLER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WE KNOW WHAT YOU SOUND LIKE pic.twitter.com/TtjHHz4KN3 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) January 11, 2023

Butler is next set to feature in the highly anticipated sequel to blockbuster Dune later this year, and we just have one burning question:

i just need to know if austin butler is doing the elvis voice for DUNE 2 — karen han (@karenyhan) January 11, 2023

Butler received rave critical and commercial reviews for his performance in the biopic, and managed to beat a strong field at the Globes, including Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Hugh Jackman (The Son).

It’s put him firmly in the hot seat for a coveted first Oscar nomination.

The Academy is expected to announce its official nominations for 2023 later this month.