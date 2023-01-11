The 80th Golden Globes is in full swing and one of the biggest awards of the night has gone to a worthy actor in Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
Butler, dressed in a demure tuxedo and his hair back from Presley black to blonde, took to the stage at the Beverly Hills Hotel and gave special thanks to his director and to Elvis: “You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much.”
He also thanked his mother who he lost to cancer when he was 23, the same age as Elvis when his mother, Gladys, died.
“I want to thank my mum who I know is smiling down right now. Mama, I love you so much.”
But it wasn’t so much what he said as it was how he sounded when he said it that’s sparked confusion among viewers.
Employing the same husky drawl from his award-winning role, fans have been left asking if Butler is still “doing Elvis?”
Butler’s award sees him join a long list of Hollywood heavyweights including Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCarprio, Daniel Day Lewis, Tom Hanks and Jack Nicholson.
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis was a huge commercial success grossing US $287.3 million (NZ $450 million).